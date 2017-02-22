Vigil Scheduled for NDSU Students who Died in Crash

The vigil is now at the Great Plains Ballroom in the Memorial Union
TJ Nelson

FARGO, N.D. — A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at NDSU for two students killed in a car crash.

The vigil on the campus at 8 p.m. for Danie Thomssen and Carson Roney has been moved from near the Babbling Brook to the Great Plains Ballroom located upstairs in the Memorial Union.

The two students died February 11th in a one-car accident on I-94 east of Moorhead.

Family members and friends will share a few words about Danie and Carson and celebrate their lives at the vigil.

We’ll have a report on KVRR Local News at 9.

