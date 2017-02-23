A New Ridesharing Service Threatens Local Taxi Companies

Lyft, a competitor to Uber, launched in three North Dakota cities.
Jason Cerjak

FARGO, N.D. — A new ridesharing service is now available in Fargo and Grand Forks.

Lyft is Uber’s competitor and also allows someone to request a ride by using a smartphone app.

Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck are three of 54 new cities now available to Lyft users.

With another ridesharing service available to the public, traditional taxi companies are worried about their share of the market.

“Uber has dramatically affected the business, so I’m sure with Lyft coming in, it’s going to be even worse,” said Kathy Helton, a driver supervisor with F-M Taxi. “We’ve had a good 40 percent drop in calls.”

Lyft opened their services to almost 100 new cities in 2017.

The ridesharing service is only available for Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County.

The service isn’t yet available in Moorhead.

Related Post

Kids Learn Architecture at Plains Art Museum
Fargo Fire Department’s Captain Retires Afte...
Fargo Police Search for Suspect in Sunday Morning ...
2016-2017 Flu Cases Hitting North Dakota Hard

You Might Like

Coffee with Cramer Event Gets Heated

FARGO, N.D. -- A contentious "Coffee With Cramer'' event. North Dakota Congressmen Kevin Cramer faced people who have questions about the nation's future. It was Cramer's first town hall style meeting…