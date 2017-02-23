A New Ridesharing Service Threatens Local Taxi Companies

Lyft, a competitor to Uber, launched in three North Dakota cities.

FARGO, N.D. — A new ridesharing service is now available in Fargo and Grand Forks.

Lyft is Uber’s competitor and also allows someone to request a ride by using a smartphone app.

Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck are three of 54 new cities now available to Lyft users.

With another ridesharing service available to the public, traditional taxi companies are worried about their share of the market.

“Uber has dramatically affected the business, so I’m sure with Lyft coming in, it’s going to be even worse,” said Kathy Helton, a driver supervisor with F-M Taxi. “We’ve had a good 40 percent drop in calls.”

Lyft opened their services to almost 100 new cities in 2017.

The ridesharing service is only available for Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County.

The service isn’t yet available in Moorhead.