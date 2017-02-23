Cass County State’s Attorney Investigates Near Drowning at Fargo Hotel

Two teen girls, ages 13 and 14, pulled the child from the bottom of the Holiday Inn pool Saturday night

FARGO, N.D. — The case of a three-year-old rescued from the bottom of a Fargo hotel pool is now in the hands of the Cass County State’s Attorney.

Two teen girls, ages 13 and 14, pulled the child from the bottom of the Holiday Inn pool Saturday night.

Her parents took her to the hospital.

Fargo Police say it remains an open investigation.

The parents could face neglect charges if the State’s Attorney decides to pursue the case.