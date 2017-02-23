Coffee with Cramer Event Gets Heated

FARGO, N.D. — A contentious “Coffee With Cramer” event.

North Dakota Congressmen Kevin Cramer faced people who have questions about the nation’s future.

It was Cramer’s first town hall style meeting in Fargo since President Trump took office.

The coffee shop was packed with people shoulder to shoulder and there were people who couldn’t even get inside.

We spoke with people who waited at Beans Coffee Bar for hours to make sure they would have a chance with the microphone.

Those who were able to make it to the front asked questions directly to the congressman.

People raised concerns about losing Medicaid, the President’s cabinet choices and funding for Planned Parenthood.

The question and answer session ended with a question about discrimination against Muslims.

“There is no religious test for getting into the United States of America,” said Rep. Cramer. “There never has been. There wasn’t in the travel ban. It has preference to religious minorities *Booing* There is not a religious test.”

Cramer say there’s has been an increase in hate crimes towards Muslims in America but that is not the coming from the government.

On KVRR Local News at 9, we’ll hear from parents who are concerned about what they’ll have to pay in the future for health care.