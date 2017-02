Davies Spoils West Fargo Boys’ Senior Night, Girls Win in OT

Eagles Boys finish regular season undefeated.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The Davies Eagles boys and girls basketball teams traveled to West Fargo to take on the Packers and both came out with victories. The Davies girls’ defeated West Fargo 64-60 in overtime, and the boys held off the packers with a 86-81 win.

The Davies boys capped off an undefeated season with the win and secured the 1-seed in the EDC, West Fargo will be the 2-seed.