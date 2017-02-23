Fargo City Employee Under Investigation for Facebook Post

The comments were posted by the employee during off hours
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo city employee is under investigation after posting personal comments about the DAPL protesters on a local news station’s Facebook page.

A city spokesman did not identify the employee.

The comments were posted by the employee during off hours.

The spokesman says it is important that the public is aware the comments do not reflect the City of Fargo’s position on human rights.

Related Post

Lost California Couple Headed to North Dakota Casi...
Release of NDresponse.gov Strikes Up DAPL Conversa...
Senator Hoeven Asking for More Help for Officers a...
Authorities Make Final Arrests, Officially Close M...

You Might Like

Coffee with Cramer Event Gets Heated

FARGO, N.D. -- A contentious "Coffee With Cramer'' event. North Dakota Congressmen Kevin Cramer faced people who have questions about the nation's future. It was Cramer's first town hall style meeting…