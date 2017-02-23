Fargodome Preps for the Home and Garden Show

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargodome is setting up for the 56th annual Red River Valley Home and Garden show, which kicks off Friday.

The three-day event will exhibit all things home and garden, including building, remodeling, interior design, and different home products.

Along with different displays, there will be workshop classes, a treasure hunt for kids and a beer walk for adults.

“It gives the consumer that ability to shop and bring their lists,” said Bryce Johnson, who is the CEO of the Home Builders Association. “I would advise the consumer if you have projects to prepare so they can maximize their time when they’re out here and know who they want to talk to.”

The Home and Garden show will begin Friday at 3 p.m. at the Fargodome.

More information about the Home & Garden Show can be found here.