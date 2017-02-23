Girl’s State Hockey Roundup: Davies Advances, North/South and United Fall
Fargo Davies plays at 12 P.M. Friday
FARGO, N.D. – The Quarterfinals of the Girl’s State Hockey tournament took place Thursday at Scheels Arena.
Fargo Davies was the lone Fargo school to advance to the semifinals with their 3-0 win over Minot. The second seeded Fargo North/South Spartans were defeated in overtime by the Mandan Braves, and West Fargo United fell to Grand Forks 3-1.
Fargo Davies advances to play at 12 P.M. on Friday taking on the winner of Bismarck and Williston.
Fargo North/South will face West Fargo United in the consolation bracket Friday night.