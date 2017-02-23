Gov. Dayton Proposes Plan for Monitoring Vikings’ Stadium

Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale resigned on the same day
TJ Nelson

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Dayton is tapping a former Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice to lead the state’s embattled oversight agency of the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium.

Dayton has named Kathleen Blatz as interim chairwoman of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

It follows a massive leadership shakeup at the authority last week.

Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale resigned on the same day.

Blatz says her top goal is restoring the public’s trust.

The state’s legislative auditor found that authority members including Kelm-Helgen and Mondale had issued nearly half of the suite tickets to friends and family.

Related Post

Clarification Wanted Concerning Marsy’s Law
Governor Dayton in Good Spirits After Announcing C...
Proposed Bill in Minnesota Could Help Farmers̵...
Cobbers Comeback, Squeak by VCSU

You Might Like

Coffee with Cramer Event Gets Heated

FARGO, N.D. -- A contentious "Coffee With Cramer'' event. North Dakota Congressmen Kevin Cramer faced people who have questions about the nation's future. It was Cramer's first town hall style meeting…