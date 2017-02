Kindred Downs Tri-State, Advances to State Tournament

Vikings remain unbeaten as they win Region 1 tournament.

FARGO, N.D. – The Kindred Vikings continued their winning ways as they secured the Region 1 Class B tournament title defeating Tri-State 63-54.

The Vikings are one of three teams to advance to the Class B state tournament that have not lost a game yet. The Class B State Tournament schedule will be announced Friday afternoon.