LIVE: Presidential Rankings: Where Does Obama Stand?

Dr. Barbara Headrick From MSUM Breaks Down A New Presidential Rankings List

MSUM Political Science Professor Barbara Headrick joins Adam Ladwig to talk presidential rankings on KVRR’s morning show.

C-Span surveyed 91 historians and academics.

They examined a list of different criteria for each president to come up with a final list.

The rankings come out every time the presidency changes hands.

Headrick talks about the top-ranked presidents and why they sit on top of the list.

She also examines Barack Obama’s debut ranking and how history might see him in the future.

You can find the study by clicking this link.