Minot Eliminates Davies Hockey Title Hopes

Magicians advance to play Grand Forks Central Friday.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Davies Eagles fell in the Quarterfinals of the Boy’s State hockey tournament 4-2.

The Eagles got out to a 2-1 lead but the Magicians rattled off three unanswered goals to take the victory. Minot advances to the semifinals to take on Grand Forks Central Friday night at 6:30 P.M. at Scheels Arena.

Davies falls to the consolation bracket and will play at 11 A.M. Friday against Dickinson.

