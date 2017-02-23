Sannes Named NSIC Player of the Year, Nelson Coach of the Year

Sannes first Dragon to win NSIC Player of the Year.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – Minnesota State University Moorhead junior forward Drew Sannes has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year in women’s basketball, the league announced on Thursday. Since the award began being issued in 1993-94, Sannes is the first Dragon to receive Player of the Year honors.

MSUM head coach Karla Nelson was named the NSIC Coach of the Year for a third time in her 17-year as Dragon mentor, while MSUM junior guard Cassidy Thorson was an All-NSIC second-team selection.

Sannes, an All-NSIC First Team selection, had a big year in leading the Dragon women to their first NSIC title since 2004-05. In 22 conference games, she was eighth in the league in scoring (15.5), fifth in rebounding (8.1), sixth in free-throw percentage (87.5) and fourth in blocked shots (2.4).

She had 10 double-doubles in NSIC play this season and scored in double figures in 17 of 22 conference games, with a career-high and season-high of 32 points against Mary on Dec. 2.

For the season, Sannes averaged 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She has 12 double-doubles overall. She is less than 150 points away from 1,000 for her career and is second all-time in school history in blocked shots.

Nelson led MSUM to a 23-3 regular-season mark and a 20-2 mark in the NSIC, guiding the Dragons to their first NSIC title since 2004-05. MSUM had a 15-game winning streak on the season, which was second-longest in school history. The Dragons won the NSIC title by three games and repeated as NSIC North Champions as well. Nelson won her 300th career game in a victory over St. Cloud State on Feb. 27.

Thorson was 10th in the NSIC in scoring at 14.9 points per game. She was tied for the NSIC lead in three-pointers made per game at 3.2, and ninth in three-point percentage at 41.4. Thorson scored in double figures in 16 of 22 games, with a career-high of 28 in a win over St. Cloud State on Jan. 21. Thorson set an MSUM single-game record with eight 3-pointers against St. Cloud State on Jan. 21.

Freshman Morgan Ham was named to the All-Freshman Team. She scored in double figures in eight conference games with a career-high of 21 points at Mary on Jan. 7. She hit 7-of-7 three-pointers in that game which at that time tied a school record.