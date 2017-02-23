Sioux Falls Teen Charged with Murder in Drug Deal Double-Cross

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police say a drug deal involving teens led to a fatal crash in Sioux Falls.

Kareem Cisse, 15, was killed when the car in which he was a passenger slammed into a tree Wednesday.

Police say three minors in the car stole some marijuana during a drug deal and were chased by a pickup driven by 16-year-old Alexander Lingor.

Lingor hit the car and forced it into the tree.

He is being charged as an adult with murder and numerous other charges.

Lingor and two other teens in the car were hurt in the crash.