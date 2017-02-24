F-M Comic Con Transports Fans to a Sci-Fi Fantasy World

The sci-fi and pop culture festival is held at the Baymont Inn all weekend
Jason Cerjak

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking to indulge in some sci–fi we have just the event for you. Comic–Con will kick–off this weekend at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Fargo.

The two-day event is a celebration of pop culture and comic books. The event will have different guest speakers, including writer and artist Erik Burnham of Marvel Comics.

There will also be toys, memorabilia and jewelry of all the sci–fi classics.

“It’s one of those things that it’s a good escape from things for the weekend and that’s the other aspect of this that people enjoy it’s the way that they can kind of turn the brain off and have a little fun,” said Tony Tilton, Chairman of the F-M Comic Con.

Organizers say some of the popular movies people can expect to see are Star Wars, Star Trek and Lego Batman.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door.

Related Post

LSS Responds to Bill that Could Lead to Refugee Ba...
Perham Man Arrested, One Hospitalized in Accidenta...
South Dakota Considers Lawmaker Approval on Refuge...
Scammers Targeting Cass County Electric Customers

You Might Like

JCPenney Closing More Than 100 Stores Nationwide

NATIONAL -- JCPenney executives announce they are closing nearly 140 stores nationwide in an effort to slash company costs. Officials with the department store chain say they are offering about 6,000 employees a buyout with an "early retirement program." They…

South Dakota Gun Permits to Bypass Background Checks

SOUTH DAKOTA -- South Dakota officials say they will begin processing a new federal concealed gun permit that allows the holder to bypass a background check for buying firearms. The Federal Bureau of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has…