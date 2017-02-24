F-M Comic Con Transports Fans to a Sci-Fi Fantasy World

The sci-fi and pop culture festival is held at the Baymont Inn all weekend

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking to indulge in some sci–fi we have just the event for you. Comic–Con will kick–off this weekend at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Fargo.

The two-day event is a celebration of pop culture and comic books. The event will have different guest speakers, including writer and artist Erik Burnham of Marvel Comics.

There will also be toys, memorabilia and jewelry of all the sci–fi classics.

“It’s one of those things that it’s a good escape from things for the weekend and that’s the other aspect of this that people enjoy it’s the way that they can kind of turn the brain off and have a little fun,” said Tony Tilton, Chairman of the F-M Comic Con.

Organizers say some of the popular movies people can expect to see are Star Wars, Star Trek and Lego Batman.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door.