Aberdeen Man Dies in Snowmobile Accident in Ramsey County

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A South Dakota man is dead after a snowmobile accident in Ramsey County.

Lennis Sauvage, 59, of Aberdeen, died after authorities say he drove his snowmobile under a bridge and into open water on Devils Lake on Thursday.

Sauvage was with a fellow snowmobiler, who saw the accident and called 911.

Rescue teams were able to get to him but could not save him in time.