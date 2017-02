Bison Close Regular Season at Omaha

NDSU men's basketball has a shot at the Conference Title

North Dakota State’s men’s basketball team is tied with South Dakota atop the Summit League standings heading into its final game of the regular season.

The Bison visit Omaha, which they beat 82-70 in their first matchup.

In order for NDSU to wrap up the one-seed in the conference tournament, here’s what needs to happen:

NDSU win, USD loss

or

NDSU win, USD win, Denver win, Fort Wayne win