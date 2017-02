Coach of the Week: Moorhead’s Jed Carlson

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead’s girls basketball coach Jed Carlson is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Carlson coached the Spuds to a 20-6 regular-season record behind a balance of upper-classmen and younger stars.

Moorhead earned the three-seed in the Minnesota 8AAAA section and will face Rogers in the first round.