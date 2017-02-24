Girls Hockey Roundup: Grand Forks Outlasts Mandan, Bismarck Slides Past Davies

The KnightRiders and Braves will meet in the State Final
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks and Mandan played a marathon game of scorelessness as both teams took a 0-0 tie into double overtime in the semifinals of the North Dakota girls hockey state tournament.

Eventually, the KnightRiders won 1-0.

Davies and Bismarck played a back-and-forth game before the Blizzard scored the eventual game-winner with 3:17 left in the third period.

The Championship game at the Scheels Center is at 5:00 p.m.

