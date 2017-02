JCPenney Closing More Than 100 Stores Nationwide

Retail company takes action to focus on online sales

NATIONAL — JCPenney executives announce they are closing nearly 140 stores nationwide in an effort to slash company costs.

Officials with the department store chain say they are offering about 6,000 employees a buyout with an “early retirement program.”

They say they want to focus more on improving the company’s online sales in order to compete with other retailers.

Two distribution centers will also be closed.

The final location list will be released in mid-March.