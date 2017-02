LIVE: Comic Con Comes to Fargo

The F-M Comic Con Will Be Held at the Baymont Inn & Suites Saturday and Sunday

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly tells us about the F-M Comic Con this weekend.

The two day event celebrates pop culture and comic books through costume competitions, memorabilia, and guest speakers.

The F-M Comic Con will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

More information about the event can be found here.