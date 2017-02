LIVE: Science You Can Do At Home

Concordia Chemistry Professor Dr. Graeme Wyllie Shows Us Fun Science Experiments You Can Do At Home

Dr. Graeme Wyllie from Concordia College and Concordia student Robin Fettig show us a simple science experiment you can do right at home.

All you need is a small dish, milk, food coloring and dish soap.

Dr. Wyllie also shows up an explosive experiment you probably shouldn’t do at home. But it’s fun!