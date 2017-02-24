NDSU Offering Free Tax Preparation for Public

FARGO, N.D. — If you haven’t taken a crack at filing your taxes yet, NDSU has just the deal for you.

The university is offering free tax preparation to the public on February 28th, March 7th, March 21st and March 28th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at NDSU’s main library.

Organizers say you don’t have to make an appointment and to bring your photo identification and social security card with you.

There are some guidelines.

Tax returns that require schedules C or F cannot be prepared at this event and services are intended for gross incomes less than $54,000.

If you would like more information, you can email NDSU’s site coordinator, James Clifton, at james.clifton@ndsu.edu