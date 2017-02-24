NDSU Offering Free Tax Preparation for Public

There are some guidelines
Erin Wencl

 

FARGO, N.D. — If you haven’t taken a crack at filing your taxes yet, NDSU has just the deal for you.

The university is offering free tax preparation to the public on February 28th, March 7th, March 21st and March 28th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at NDSU’s main library.

Organizers say you don’t have to make an appointment and to bring your photo identification and social security card with you.

There are some guidelines.

Tax returns that require schedules C or F cannot be prepared at this event and services are intended for gross incomes less than $54,000.

If you would like more information, you can email NDSU’s site coordinator, James Clifton, at james.clifton@ndsu.edu

 

You Might Like

Mayo Clinic Completes First Successful Face Transplant

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- It's a first for the Mayo Clinic and it's given a Wyoming man a new outlook on life. It took a team of nine surgeons 57 hours to successfully complete the hospital's first face transplant. The patient…

NDSU Offering Free Tax Preparation for Public

  FARGO, N.D. -- If you haven't taken a crack at filing your taxes yet, NDSU has just the deal for you. The university is offering free tax preparation to the public on February 28th, March 7th, March 21st and…