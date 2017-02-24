Play of the Week Nominees: February 24

West Fargo's Moton or Davies' Mogck.
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. – This weeks AM FAM High school play of the week nominees come from West Fargo girls basketball and Davies girls hockey. Play number one is from West Fargo Akealy Moton who had a Lebron James like chase down block in the teams overtime loss to Davies.

Play number two is a goal from Davies Annika Mogck in the Eagles win against Minot in the Quarterfinals of the girls state hockey tournament.

Get your vote in on our website www.kvrr.com and on our twitter poll @KVRRSports. The votes from the two polls will be added together to decide who wins this weeks AM FAM HS Play of the Week.

