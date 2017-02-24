Students and Faculty Audition for TEDxNDSU

Auditions Were Held at NDSU to speak at TEDxNDSU this April

FARGO, N.D. — Students and faculty at NDSU competed with one and other in hopes of becoming a speaker at TEDxNDSU.

TEDx brings people together and share ideas worth spreading. Five staff members and 35 students were given two minutes to share their ideas with the judges and the audience.

The judges narrowed it down to one staff member and two students.

“This is a great opportunity for students to think about how important speaking is and how effective it is and how you can really persuade people through your public speaking abilities so I really like it as an opportunity for student learning,” Said Ross Collins, a communications professor at NDSU.

The chosen speakers will be trained by a public speaking coach.

TEDxNDSU will take place at the university in April.