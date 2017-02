UND Men’s Basketball Set for Rematch against Northern Colorado

Fighting Hawks tip off against the Bears Saturday night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota’s men’s basketball team is on top of the Big Sky Conference.

The Fighting Hawks’ next test comes on the road against Northern Colorado, which has struggled in conference play with just five wins this season.

The Bears have performed better at home though, with a 4-5 record in Greeley, Colo.

Tip-off on Saturday is at 8:00.