Adoption Days Makes Sure that Every Furry Friend Finds a Home

The event was held by Diamond in the Ruff to get their animals adopted

FARGO, N.D. — Our furry friends from Diamond in the Ruff are looking for their forever home.

Diamond in the Ruff has partnered with Fierce Revolution for their first official adoption event of 2017. For every shake purchased, Fierce Revolution will donate $2 to the pet rescue.

Adoptable animals were roaming around for the public to meet and play with and ultimately to bring home. Volunteers say there’s no better feeling than watching adopters leave with their new pets.

“You just know…I get goosebumps just talking about it but adopting the animal to that family and having that family just be so overjoyed with this new member of their family…it’s just a great family,” said Volunteer with Diamond in the Ruff, Jessica Bach.

Diamond in the Ruff will be holding a silent auction on May 6th.