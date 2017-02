Bismarck Girls Hockey Shuts Out Grand Forks, Wins ND State Title

Anderson's two goals lead Blizzard past KnightRiders

FARGO, N.D. — The Bismarck Blizzard wrapped up the North Dakota state title with a 3-0 win against Grand Forks on Saturday.

Kenley Anderson scored two goals down low to build the lead.

Grand Forks Central won the boys tournament, beating Bismarck 7-2.