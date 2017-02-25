Downtown Bar Crawl Helps Charity Replace Damaged Supplies

The first-ever Diaper Crawl helped the YWCA replace flood-damaged goods

FARGO, N.D. — Diapers and beer…who would’ve thought?

A pipe at YWCA Cass-Clay malfunctioned, and the entire shelter flooded, which ruined many of their supplies.

Surly Brewing Company saw a need to help them refill their items by holding a diaper crawl. For every item donated, a person earned one free surly beer ticket, which could be used at one of four locations.

“It’s important to me because I feel like it’s a responsibility for larger companies for community businesses to really do the best they can to do what they can,” said Laura Mio, Marketing Manager with Surly Brewing Company.

Surly Brewing Company also teamed up with Artisan Beer ND for the bar crawl.