Kindergartners Learn That You’re Never too Young to Read

Kindergarten Success Storytime Series continues at the Fargo Public Library

FARGO, N.D. — You’re never too young to pick up a book.

Kindergarten Success Story Time Series is an opportunity for children ages three through five to have some story time fun.

This once-a-month series focuses on five practices important for reading success, including reading, talking, singing and writing.

Every child left the event with a new book.

“I pick out my stories and I love to see what they think of the stories and the reactions they have to them,” said Amber Emery, Children’s Services Coordinator. “Singing the songs, I’m a horrible singer so it’s always fun to hear the rest of the kings singing. And just seeing interactions between them and their parents,”

The story time series returns on March 25th.