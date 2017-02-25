Kindergartners Learn That You’re Never too Young to Read

Kindergarten Success Storytime Series continues at the Fargo Public Library
Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — You’re never too young to pick up a book.

Kindergarten Success Story Time Series is an opportunity for children ages three through five to have some story time fun.

This once-a-month series focuses on five practices important for reading success, including reading, talking, singing and writing.

Every child left the event with a new book.

“I pick out my stories and I love to see what they think of the stories and the reactions they have to them,” said Amber Emery, Children’s Services Coordinator. “Singing the songs, I’m a horrible singer so it’s always fun to hear the rest of the kings singing. And just seeing interactions between them and their parents,”

The story time series returns on March 25th.

Related Post

Fargo Force Players Encourage Kennedy StudentsR...
Kids Got the Opportunity to Have a New Year’...
Warm Weather Doesn’t Dampen the Spirits at t...
‘Power of Children’ Exhibit at the Hje...

You Might Like

The LGBTQ Community Rallies for Support in the F-M Area

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- President Trump's latest reversal on the guidelines for transgender bathrooms has sparked outrage in the LGBTQ community throughout the nation. Stories were shared, tears were shed and laughter was heavy as people showed up to support the…