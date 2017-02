Moorhead Boys Hockey Advances to Section Final with Shutout Win

The Spuds beat Brainerd 5-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With a 5-0 win against Brainerd on Saturday night, Moorhead’s boys hockey team earned a spot in the Minnesota Section 8AA Finals against Roseau.

The Spuds have been hot since the new year hit, with zero losses in 2017.

Moorhead’s game against Roseau is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Thief River Falls.