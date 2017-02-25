MSUM Women Fall in Sioux Falls

Dragons eliminated from Sanford Health/NSIC Tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (MSUM Athletics) – The No. 11 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team’s comeback fell short as the Dragons fell to the Cougars of Sioux Falls in the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, 54-45.

Freshman forward Megan Hintz led the Dragons with 10 points, as MSUM moves to 24-4 on the season. USF improved to 21-7.

MSUM got on the board first, after freshman forward Morgan Ham made a good move and finish in the post. Both teams had trouble shooting in the early goings, and it was Sioux Falls who led at the first media timeout of the game, 6-2.

The shooting woes continued for MSUM, finishing the first quarter 3-of-13 from the field. Sophomore guard Jacky Volkert finished the quarter with a layup at the buzzer, putting the Dragons down 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.

A 5-0 run from MSUM in the second quarter brought the deficit to single digits, as the Dragons were down 20-12. Thorson made 4-of-6 free throws and Ham finished with a layup, as the Dragons entered halftime down, 29-19.

At the start of the second half, Thorson continued right where she left off hitting a shot and assisting on another as the Dragons opened with a 6-0 run, pulling within 29-25. Sioux Falls built up a nine-point buffer at the third quarter media timeout.

A nice three-point play from freshman forward Megan Hintz pulled the Dragons within two, down 34-32. Volkert’s jumper out of the third quarter media timeout sparked an 11-5 Dragons run, making it a one possession game with Sioux Falls leading at the end of the third quarter, 39-36.

Sioux Falls opened the fourth on a 13-0 run, building a 52-36 lead. Another three-point play from Hintz sparked a 7-0 run and a Sioux Falls timeout. MSUM couldn’t close the gap out of the timeout as Sioux Falls won, 54-45.