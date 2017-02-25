The LGBTQ Community Rallies for Support in the F-M Area

The rally was held in response to Trump's comments on gender identity bathrooms

MOORHEAD, Minn. — President Trump’s latest reversal on the guidelines for transgender bathrooms has sparked outrage in the LGBTQ community throughout the nation.

Stories were shared, tears were shed and laughter was heavy as people showed up to support the Transgender Youth Rally at Pride & Collective. This was in light of President Trump’s revisions to Title Nine, saying the states should determine their own guidelines on gender identity bathrooms.

But for some, this didn’t come as a shock.

“It’s no surprise. We kind of saw this coming. Fortunately, I have to say Trump went as far as he could go with this,” said Raymond Rea, professor at MSUM.

People who identify as transgender shared their stories on the podium. They say it’s important to stand together and to stand up for what they believe is right.

“I’m really, really happy that we had so many people show. It’s just a tremendous amount of support from the community,” said Rea.

Those who spoke at the rally today say they’re feeling more confident in their sexuality.

“I just feel like I’ve developed more as a person and to see all of the support it’s just amazing,” said Casey Kurtyka, West Fargo Sheyenne High School student.

Casey is a trans-male student at West Fargo Sheyenne. He says he was kicked out of his home multiple times after coming out to his parents.

“Just to see the support from people. I had five people who offered me a house, like a home to stay in right after the rally and that was amazing,” said Kurtyka.

This wasn’t the only way they showed support for each other.

“When everyone raised their hand and said they would escort a trans person to the bathroom. They want to go into, that’s just amazing to me. I teared up a little bit,” said Alex Rezac, North Fargo High School student.

No matter what happens in Washington or what their identity is, they’re sticking together as a community.

Pride & Collective is open every weekend from 12 – 4 pm.