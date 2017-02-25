UND Men’s Hockey Falters on Senior Night

Hawks get shut out at home, 3-0
Keith Albertson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The No. 16 ranked University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks men’s hockey team fell to Omaha, 3-0, on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND (16-14-3, 9-12-1-1 NCHC) failed to put much pressure on the Mavericks all night; registering only 22 shots.

With the current results in the NCHC, North Dakota and Omaha are currently tied for fourth in the standings with just two games to play.

The Fighting Hawks will travel to Oxford, Ohio to battle Miami next weekend.

