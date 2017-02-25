WHKY: UND Forces Game Three with Win against Ohio State

Fighting Hawks even the best-of-three series with help from Amy Menke's three-point performance

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — Senior forward Amy Menke recorded a three-point outing to help the UND women’s hockey team even up a best-of-three series against Ohio State with a 4-1 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

For the sixth-straight game against Ohio State this season, North Dakota out-shot the Buckeyes, this time by a 37-18 mark. Fortunately for the Fighting Hawks, UND came out with the 4-1 win, advancing to a third-game in the first-round playoff series against Ohio State.

North Dakota struck first in the contest, scoring on the power play midway through the second period. Menke fired a shot on net from a hard angle, but the rebound kicked out front and Charly Dahlquist put it in the back of the net for her eighth goal of the season.

After giving up the lead, Ohio State responded with a late push in the second frame and ended up capitalizing with a power-play goal of its own to tie the game at 1-1 before the end of the period.

Heading into the third period and being potentially the final period in her career, Menke came out and had a big 20 minutes for North Dakota.

In the opening minutes of the third, Menke stole the puck behind the OSU net and quickly curled to the front, putting the puck off the far post and in for the eventual game-winner and her 10th goal of the season.

Later at the 13:26 mark, Vilma Tanskanen scored her third of the season to give UND a two-goal lead. Tanskanen skated into the zone, fired a shot, and drove to the net to put the rebound past OSU goaltender Kassidy Sauve.

Menke then capped off her performance with an assist to get Ryleigh Houston an open lane up the ice to score an empty-net goal in the final two minutes of play, securing the playoff victory.

Lexie Shaw made 17 saves in net for UND and picked up her 14th win of the season. Sauve made 33 stops in net for the Buckeyes.

North Dakota and Ohio State finish the best-of-three series tomorrow at 2:07 p.m. (CT) back at Ralph Engelstad Arena.