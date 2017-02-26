East Region Tournament Brackets Released

East Region playoffs begin Tuesday.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. – The East Region basketball tournament brackets have been released for boys and girls basketball.

All the first round games will tip-off on Tuesday night at the host sites, with all games starting at 7 P.M. except for the Davies girls and boys games. The girls will begin at 5:30 P.M. with the boys game starting 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.

Click on the video to see all the first round games in the boys and girls East Region Basketball Tournament.

