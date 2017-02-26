East Region Tournament Brackets Released

East Region playoffs begin Tuesday.

FARGO, N.D. – The East Region basketball tournament brackets have been released for boys and girls basketball.

All the first round games will tip-off on Tuesday night at the host sites, with all games starting at 7 P.M. except for the Davies girls and boys games. The girls will begin at 5:30 P.M. with the boys game starting 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.

