Fargo Public Schools Mill Levy Election Voting

Early voting in the Fargo Public Schools Mill Levy Election begins Monday.

You can vote Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 7 each day at Baymont Inn in Fargo.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, March 7.

A “YES” vote will allow the district to receive tax dollars based on the true assessed value of individual property as the city grows or property values change.

A “NO” vote will freeze tax dollars collected at the 2015-16 fiscal year level.

The current Fargo Public School District’s general fund levy is 127 mills.