Outpouring Of Support And Donations Continues After Deadly Fire Early Saturday

Carrington Family Loses Three Young Children

A devastating tragedy involving a family in Carrington, North Dakota has led to a massive outpouring of support and contributions.

Brandon and Dawn Tufte lost their three young children and everything they own in an early morning house fire on Saturday.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral costs and other needs.

It quickly surpassed its $20,000 goal in just four hours and it has now surged past $50,000 in just one day, thanks to nearly 900 contributions.

A link to donate can be found here.

Video of the fire by iNewZ TV can be found here.

The fire is under investigation by the BCI and the state fire marshal.