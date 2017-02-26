Summit League Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

NDSU men grab 2 seed, Bison women the 7 seed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League tournament is set to tip-off on Saturday and Sunday. The Bison men’s basketball team secured the number two seed in the conference tournament despite the loss to Omaha in the teams’s regular season finale.

The herd will take on the seven seed, IUPUI. The Jaguars split the season series with NDSU. The Bison defeated the Jaguars at the SHAC 93-89 in January, but fell to IUPUI on the road in overtime. The men tip-off Saturday night at 8:30 P.M.

The Bison women squeaked into the tournament as the seven seed. They also play the Jaguars of IUPUI, who is the number two seed in the tournament. NDSU fell to the Jaguars both times this season by double digits. Tip-off for the Bison women game is set for 2:30 P.M. on Saturday.