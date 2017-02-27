Grand Forks Woman Makes Plea in Drug Trafficking Murder

Authorities say the drug ring distributed mass quantities of meth in North Dakota and Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A woman accused of killing a man over a drug deal has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Krystal Feist, 32, admitted guilt in three counts, including murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Authorities say Feist shot 24-year-old Austin Forsman in March 2016 while he sat in a vehicle at Flying J in Grand Forks.

She faces life in prison without parole when she is sentenced on June 15.

Another defendant, Modesto Torrez, is charged with ordering the hit on Forsman.

His trial is scheduled to start on May 2.

Authorities say the drug ring distributed mass quantities of meth in North Dakota and Minnesota.