Ask Danny: Repairing Cracked Concrete

Winter's taken its toll on your paths and driveways. Here's how to fight back.

It’s been a long winter for all of us, and your concrete walkways and driveways are no exception. Ice and snow removal can be tough on those surfaces, causing cracks and crumbling and making footing even more unsure every time precipitation falls.

Replacing an entire walkway or driveway can be cost-prohibitive, however — not to mention messy. Danny Lipford shows us why repairing them yourself may be a better option in this week’s Ask Danny.