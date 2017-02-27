Cox-Sever Makes Plea Deal in Two-Year-Old Bogus Bomb Threat Case

NORTH DAKOTA — A flight attendant accused of making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 has signed a plea deal to avoid trial.

Justin Cox-Sever, 23, of Tempe, Arizona, is expected to plead guilty to four of the five charges against him related to interfering with an aircraft.

Prosecutors will drop a fifth count, reducing the potential maximum prison sentence from 70 years to 50 years.

His threats forced flights from Virginia to Chicago and from Minneapolis to Dickinson to make emergency landings.

No one was hurt.