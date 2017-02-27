Done Deal? A Preview of KVRR’s Special Report on the Star Lake Casino Project

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A new Shooting Star casino location is proposed on an undeveloped part of Star Lake in rural Otter Tail County.

The project is raising concerns and leaving questions unanswered from within the White Earth Nation and from the Otter Tail community.

Some county leaders say the project is vital in attracting people to relocate to the county.

Others worry that the large development will change the character of Star Lake.

“We lost, as I mentioned, fifty percent of our resorts,” said Nick Leonard with Otter Tail County. “We are an area that needs to continue to grow as it relates to our recreational opportunities.”

But not everyone agrees.

“This proposed site is actually on what’s called the south arm of Star Lake,” said Ty Dayton with the Star Lake Concerned Citizens Group. “This particular location is inappropriate. It would be out of character for a number of reasons. Primarily, our biggest concern are the environmental implications.”

