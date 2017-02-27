Early Voting Begins on Fargo Public Schools Mill Levy

The school district currently has a general fund levy of 127 mills

FARGO, N.D. — Early voting is underway in the Fargo Public Schools Mill Levy election.

Voting began this morning at Baymont Inn in Fargo.

The general election is Tuesday, March 7.

The school district currently has a general fund levy of 127 mills.

A “YES” vote will allow the district to receive tax dollars based on the true assessed value of individual property as the city grows or property values change.

A “NO” vote will freeze tax dollars collected at the 2015-16 fiscal year level.

“Early voting is the beautiful way to do it because you come at your leisure, there’s no lines and you’re in and out of here in just a few minutes,” said Early Voting Inspector Richard Brothers. “It’s always important to do your part. This is a school issue and it affects everyone.”

Early voting will end on March 1st at 7 p.m.