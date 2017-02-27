Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips Make Tour Stop in Fargo

Done Deal? The Star Lake Casino Project
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- A proposed casino on an undeveloped portion of Star Lake is raising concerns and leaving questions unanswered. Members of White Earth Nation and people of Otter Tail County are…
FARGO, N.D. — The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Long Way Home Summer Tour” is making a stop in Fargo.
The band with opening act, Phillip Phillips of “American Idol” fame, will be at Scheels Arena on Thursday, July 20.
The multi-platinum Dolls are hitting the road to promote their latest album “Boxes”.
Tickets for the concert range from $39.50 to $72.50 plus fees.
They will go on sale this Friday morning at 11 a.m. at JadePresents.com, the Tickets300 box office or at the Scheels Arena box office.