Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips Make Tour Stop in Fargo

The multi-platinum Dolls are hitting the road to promote their latest album "Boxes"

FARGO, N.D. — The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Long Way Home Summer Tour” is making a stop in Fargo.

The band with opening act, Phillip Phillips of “American Idol” fame, will be at Scheels Arena on Thursday, July 20.

Tickets for the concert range from $39.50 to $72.50 plus fees.

They will go on sale this Friday morning at 11 a.m. at JadePresents.com, the Tickets300 box office or at the Scheels Arena box office.