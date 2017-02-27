LIVE: Warming House Removed From Downtown Fargo’s Outdoor Rink

Fargo Park District Removes the Downtown Fargo Ice Rink's Warming House For the Season
Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly reports live from the Downtown rink’s warming house removal in Downtown Fargo.

The warming house was removed due to the closure of all of Fargo Park District’s outdoor skating rinks for the season.

The house was transported to the Fargo Park District’s south maintenance shop and will remain there until the rink opens up next season.

