Minnesota Police Officer Makes Plea in Fatal Shooting of Philando Castile

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota police officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the shooting death of a black man last summer.

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July in Falcon Heights.

Earlier this month, defense lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the charges, claiming the officer perceived a threat to his life and responded accordingly.

That request was denied by a judge and now, a jury will now decide the fate of the 28-year-old.

Friends of Castile say they weren’t surprised by the not guilty plea.

“That’s his right to plead not guilty,” said John Thompson, a friend of Castile’s. “It is what it is. We just want everything to be fair and just. I owe it to my friend. I owe it to him to show up. I owe it to him to speak out on injustice. I owe it to him to talk to the mayor. I owe it to him to talk to the governor. I owe it to him to speak out to the Senate. I owe it to my friend to try to change the narrative.”

Yanez is charged with second degree manslaughter and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm because there were two other people in the car at the time of the shooting.

The shooting gained national attention after Castile’s girlfriend LIVE-streamed the incident on Facebook.