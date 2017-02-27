Minnesota Preps for Budget Surplus

Gov. Dayton says he expects the projected $1.4 billion surplus from November to remain mostly unchanged
TJ Nelson

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers are getting ready for a new estimate on the state’s expected budget surplus.

Tuesday’s forecast will allow lawmakers to begin divvying up the state’s funds in a variety of competing areas.

Gov. Dayton says he expects the projected $1.4 billion surplus from November to remain mostly unchanged.

Dayton has said he wants to put the money into early education and save some for future economic downturns.

But the Republican-led Legislature would like tax cuts and projects repairing some of the state’s aging infrastructure.

