Minnesota Sunday Liquor Sales Hits Slight Snag

The Senate proposes a change to the House's time period that liquor sales can be done

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Prohibition-era ban on Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota will soon be a thing of the past.

The Senate has voted 38-28 to repeal the state’s long-standing ban.

Governor Dayton has said that he will sign the bill.

However, it’s not headed to his desk just yet.

The Senate bill restricts Sunday liquor sales to a narrower time window than House legislation.

The House could agree to a shorter opening period this week.

If passed, liquor stores could open on Sundays starting in July.