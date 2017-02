West Fargo’s Moton Swats her way to HS Play of the Week

Akealy Moton comes up big with the block against Davies

West Fargo girls basketball player Akealy Moton came up with a big-time block against Davies in a game on February 23rd.

Off the steal, Moton pursued from behind and swatted the ball out of bounds.

The Packers went on to lose the game in overtime, but Moton’s block was good enough to earn the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, sponsored by Traver Silbernagel.